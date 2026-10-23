Forecast: Sunny, winds still light

Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out early this Friday morning, it is crisp, clear, and downright refreshing. Right now around the bay, we’re waking up to temperatures sitting in the upper 50s inland to around 60 degrees near the water, paired with low humidity and a light north-northeast breeze. That dry continental air mass holds firm through the afternoon, giving us wall-to-wall sunshine, highs topping out near 81 degrees, and zero chance of rain. If you’re heading out to a patio, watch party, or setting up the TV outside for Game 1 of the World Series tonight between the Rays and Brewers, conditions could not be more ideal. By first pitch at 8:00 PM, temperatures will be coasting through the lower 70s under clear skies, settling into the crisp mid-60s by the late innings with just a gentle breeze—bring a light layer if you tend to get chilly sitting outside!

Saturday kicks off the weekend on another bright note, but you will definitely feel the wind start to ramp up. A tightening pressure gradient between high pressure anchored to our north and lower pressure to the south gets the breeze cranking out of the northeast at 12 to 18 mph, with afternoon gusts pushing 25 mph. Skies stay mostly sunny with daytime highs holding comfortably in the low 80s, but boaters will notice conditions getting choppy on the bay. For Game 2 outdoor viewing Saturday evening, expect another comfortable, dry setup with temperatures dropping through the 70s, though that northeast breeze will stay a bit more active throughout the night. Overnight lows will settle comfortably around 62 degrees.

By Sunday, the wind reaches its peak. Expect sunny skies, but hold onto your hat—sustained northeast winds will blow 15 to 22 mph with gusts frequently topping 30 mph. Highs will be capped right around 80 degrees with very comfortable dew points, making for great running or patio weather. Just keep in mind that if you're planning an outdoor bike ride, you'll be fighting a fierce headwind on your northeast legs, and marine conditions across Tampa Bay and nearshore waters will be rough and hazardous.