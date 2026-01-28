Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
34  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Sunny with highs near 60

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sunny and chilly with highs near 60
Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 28, 2026
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted

Sunny and chilly weather continues today.

We're waking up to another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. This afternoon will be sunny and only a little less chilly with highs still in the upper 50s and even some low 60s.

This slow warming will continue into Thursday with fewer folks falling below freezing Thursday morning and most back into the 60s for Thursday afternoon.

Freezing weather will take a break on Friday when most start in the 40s. The day will be sunny early but clouds will increase during the afternoon with highs reaching to around 70 degrees.

Those clouds are part of a storm that will bring rain showers for the first half of Saturday. Saturday will start milder in the 50s but during the afternoon, a cold front will move by sending temperatures plunging into the 40s and 30s late.

Sunday looks cold with widespread 20s in the morning and highs only in the 40s during the afternoon.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo