Forecast: Sunny with highs near 60

Sunny and chilly weather continues today.

We're waking up to another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. This afternoon will be sunny and only a little less chilly with highs still in the upper 50s and even some low 60s.

This slow warming will continue into Thursday with fewer folks falling below freezing Thursday morning and most back into the 60s for Thursday afternoon.

Freezing weather will take a break on Friday when most start in the 40s. The day will be sunny early but clouds will increase during the afternoon with highs reaching to around 70 degrees.

Those clouds are part of a storm that will bring rain showers for the first half of Saturday. Saturday will start milder in the 50s but during the afternoon, a cold front will move by sending temperatures plunging into the 40s and 30s late.

Sunday looks cold with widespread 20s in the morning and highs only in the 40s during the afternoon.