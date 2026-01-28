Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Sunny with slightly higher temps

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Shay Ryan on Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Temps may be a little higher this afternoon as winds become breezy with lots of sunshine and dry conditions, but we may not notice much difference from yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Clear skies overnight will allow temps to fall to freezing inland and north but will remain in the mid to upper 30s close to the coast and south.

More of the same on Thursday with slightly higher temps in the afternoon- mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Our next chance for rain begins Friday evening and continues through daybreak on Saturday. There will still be a chance for hit or miss showers on Saturday through about noon, then skies begin to clear, winds pick up and temps fall into the 40s. It will be damp then chilly & brisk for the pirate invasion and celebrations. Have fun, stay warm & be safe!

