Forecast: Temps near 80 degrees as skies stay dry

TAMPA — Good Tuesday afternoon folks! It is a stunning day as high pressure remains overhead. Highs top out near 80 degrees and they stay like that through the first part of the weekend. Lows in the mid-60s in the mornings. Fog could pop up mainly inland late-Wednesday into Thursday morning. Sunday looks to usher in our next cold front and temps will fall after. Rain is likely in the PM hours of Sunday and temps fall into the 40s Monday morning with highs to start off the week near 60 degrees.

Stay warm while you can!

