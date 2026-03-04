Forecast: Temps on the rise with an afternoon shower chance

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! Skies are mostly clear with a few patchy areas of fog that could develop inland. Most of us are in the 60s and highs will rise to the 80s by the afternoon. Sunshine hangs around for most of us with a chance for afternoon to early evening showers around I-75. The rest of the week into the weekend the heat cranks up with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny starts with a better chance for PM showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. Next week looks mostly dry for now before our next front potentially takes temps down a notch.

I hope you all have a great day!