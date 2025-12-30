Forecast: Temps take a tumble

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a chilly start to the day with temps in the 40s and 50s as our cold front slowly treks through the state. Winds stay elevated throughout the day and highs struggle to get to 60 degrees by the afternoon. A high rip risk is also up for today. A mix of sun and clouds will hang around too. At midnight, a Cold Weather Advisory is up for everyone in our area until 9 AM. Feels-like temps could fall down to 23 degrees. A Freeze Watch is also up for Citrus and Hernando for the same time as temps will be dangerous for vegetation. Cover any crops and bring in pets and plants. NYE starts off with most of us in the 30s and we struggle to get to 60 degrees. Just in time fore the ball to drop most of us are in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs rebound back to the upper 60s with sunshine for NYD. Highs warm back into the 70s Friday into the weekend. Our next best chance of rain looks to be on Saturday into Sunday too.

I hope you all have a great day and stay warm!