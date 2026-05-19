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Forecast: The best chance for sct'd showers and storms

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Tuesday afternoon Tampa Bay! More widespread showers and storm return today to the forecast. Locally heavy downpours are possible for those that get the rain.

Most of the showers will move east-west into the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out for most in the low 90s. If you do get rain, you will likely cool off by 10 to 15 degrees. Heat index values for some could be in the mid to upper 90s. The best chance and heaviest rain will be to the west of I-75.

Rain coverage dips over the next few days after. Only about a 20-30% chance each day. Mainly in the afternoon and evenings. Highs in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. A summer-like forecast looks to be upon us!

Stay dry my friends!

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