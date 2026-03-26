Forecast: The heat continues with an isolated chance

TAMPA — Good afternoon & evening Tampa Bay! It is toasty outside with most of us in the 80s. A few isolated showers mainly south of I-4 and in the interior are still possible. Fog will be likely overnight and into tomorrow morning. Mid to upper 80s likely Friday and Saturday. Some spots we could break or tie records. Friday is trending drier, but the weekend looks to bring our next front. On Saturday we likely see a few scattered showers and storms south of I-4 in the afternoon & evening. Winds also turn gusty late Saturday into Sunday. Some gusts up to 20-30 mph. Our next front will drop highs on Sunday to the upper 70s. A few lingering showers will spill into early next week. Highs will surge back to the mid to upper 80s too.

I hope you all have a great day!