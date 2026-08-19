Forecast: The heat is back, but so is a chance of rain

Heat advisory today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The heat is back! Temps are in the 80s this morning with a few scattered clouds, and heat index values are back in the 90s.

Highs will be back in the 90s this afternoon, but today will be a little different than the last couple of days. First, we'll see a few more clouds. That will be enough to keep the temperatures a degree or two lower than yesterday in a couple of towns.

The clouds also signal a bit more instability, so unlike the last couple of days, some random pop-up showers or storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

That's the pattern we'll be in over the next several days. A bit more cloud cover and a higher chance of showers and storms popping up during the daylight hours. Don't get too excited though; generally the coverage looks to be around 40%, but that coverage will last into the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday!