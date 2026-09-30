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Forecast: The humidity is back!

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Humidity returns along with 40% rain chances.
Sept 30, 2026
Greg Dee Latest Forecast Thumnbnail
Forecast: 4-21
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One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Humidity returns today along with a chance of showers.

Dew points are back in the low 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. It definitely will feel more humid, though it should stay rain-free.

Expect more sun through the first half of the day, compared to yesterday. That will push our temperatures into the 80s quickly with some towns getting into the upper 80s by midday.

After lunch, sct'd showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The highest rain chances will be later in the afternoon and early evening. The rain coverage looks to be about 40% with rain showers moving east to west.

The flow turns from the southeast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This kind of pattern tends to maximize rain coverage during the afternoons and evenings along the I-75 corridor and the coast. Rain chances will be 60-70% those days.

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