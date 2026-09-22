Forecast: The start to a stretch of slightly lower rain chances

TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! It is the first day of autumn in Florida and the summer scorch is still around. Highs near 90 degrees with a few showers and storms in the afternoons and evenings. The sea breeze likely fires things up along I-75. Tomorrow and Thursday looks the same as today.

Friday into the weekend is where we see some big changes. Depending on the development of a Nor'Easter, we may see a potent front move through Florida. This front will bring the driest air since March to much of Florida, making it feel more pleasant and reducing rain chances to near 0%.

Get excited!