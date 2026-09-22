Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

Forecast: The start to a stretch of slightly lower rain chances

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Ally Blake's Tuesday NOON Forecast
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! It is the first day of autumn in Florida and the summer scorch is still around. Highs near 90 degrees with a few showers and storms in the afternoons and evenings. The sea breeze likely fires things up along I-75. Tomorrow and Thursday looks the same as today.

Friday into the weekend is where we see some big changes. Depending on the development of a Nor'Easter, we may see a potent front move through Florida. This front will bring the driest air since March to much of Florida, making it feel more pleasant and reducing rain chances to near 0%.

Get excited!

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.