Forecast: Toasty temps and mostly sunny skies

TAMPA, Fla. — It's Wednesday my friend and the temps continue to climb here in Tampa Bay. Abundant sunshine and high pressure keep us well into the upper 80s with near 90-degree highs in the interior. This evening stays nice, mild and clear as we fall into the 70s

A few more clouds in the forecast for Thursday as temps start in the 60s and 70s. Things become toasty and rain-free till Friday with highs well into the upper 80s, with near 90 degrees. Over the weekend, our next cold front approaches and could give us some much-needed rain. Mainly late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will fall into the upper 70s, too.

Next week looks drier for now. Temps in the mid 80s.

I hope you all have a great day!