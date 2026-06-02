Forecast: Toasty with showers and storms tonight into the overnight

TAMPA — Good Tuesday afternoon and evening, Tampa Bay! It is mostly cloudy, hot and muggy, with most of us in the 90s feeling like the triple digits. As a front descends upon us tonight, we will likely see an increase in showers and storms, especially into the overnight.

A few scattered showers are likely for the first half of Wednesday. Drier air will begin moving in from the north to the south on Wednesday afternoon, cutting off any rain chances and slightly lowering humidity. Temps stay in the mid 80s with lows near 70. This will continue for Thursday too.

Drier air moves in to close the week into the weekend. Highs rebound back to near 90 degrees. Afternoon pop-ups appear to be entering the forecast next week.

I hope you all have a great day!