Forecast: Trending drier

Good Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay! It is a much calmer and quieter morning across our skies. Temps near 80 degrees with a mix of sun & clouds. As Bertha continues to move away, drier air situates itself over us for today and tomorrow. Boating conditions continue to look unfavorable with a small craft advisory and a higher rip risk through today.

Highs near 90 degrees, feeling well into the triple digits with a light southeasterly breeze. An isolated shower or storm is less likely this afternoon and evening, mainly to the east of I-75. Thursday looks almost copy and paste with temps about 2 degrees warmer.

Friday looks like it could be the warmest of the week. Additionally, the weekend looks more like a typical summertime pattern. Starting off near 80 degrees, feeling hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s with an isolated to scattered chance for showers and storms.

I hope you all have a great day!