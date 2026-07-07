Forecast: Trending hotter & drier

TAMPA — Good Tuesday evening Tampa Bay! It was another hot and stormy day in the bay area with less rain in the forecast and more heat. Buckle up!

Rain coverage will begin to decrease on Wednesday as dry air moves in from the southeast. Expect a 30-40% chance of PM showers. Temps in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday will be the driest of the week with afternoon coverage of only 20-30%. The rain chances are likely to remain below average through the weekend.

With less rain and Saharan dust, especially on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will likely be hotter and thus could approach record highs. The weekend brings a typical summertime set-up.

Have a great evening!