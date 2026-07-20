Forecast: Tropical downpours continue today

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! More rounds of rain are possible as TD #2 continues to spin in the northern gulf. Most of the activity will be to the west of I-75. Numerous showers and storms will stick closer to the beaches throughout the day. Wind gusts at times could hit 30 mph. Temps start in the 70s-near 80 degrees. Highs will struggle to hit 90 degrees to the west of 75, east of 75 is more likely.

As the storms slowly moves west, rain chances and winds should die down. Tuesday maybe a few of the farthest outer bands still clip the coast, but the majority of us should dry out, but cloud cover could linger. Highs still near 90 degrees.

Wednesday through Thursday the system should move away enough that rain chances look more sparse. Highs warm back up to the low to mid 90s. The weekend looks like a real Florida summertime pattern returns. Additionally highs could be more widespread in the mid-90s feeling into the triple digits with PM showers and storms.

I hope you all stay dry!