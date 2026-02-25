Forecast: Turning the corner on this cold weather

Leaving the cold behind.

After a frosty start this morning, we'll finally see our temperatures warming today. Highs will reach into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon as light south breezes return.

That warmer wind direction will really be felt on Thursday, with morning temperatures starting in the upper 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will be sunny and will reach into the mid and upper 70s.

Even warmer and more humid weather is likely for Friday as the morning starts in the 60s and highs warm into the low 80s during the afternoon. After 5 p.m., rain chances will increase, especially along the coast as our next storm system approaches.

Rain is likely late on Friday. This system will linger into Saturday with a scattered chance of rain continuing through the day. The storm should be out of our area by Sunday morning, with warm and partly sunny weather returning by the end of the weekend and the start of next week.