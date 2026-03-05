Forecast: Unseasonably hot with sea breeze showers and storms

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! Isolated patchy fog with lows in the 60s are possible to start off the day. Sunshine then takes over and our unseasonably hot weather takes over with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Then our best chance of rain of the week comes in. Sea breeze showers and thunderstorms set up closer to the 75 corridor. Some could be slow-moving and dump a lot of heavy rain and temps should fall into the 70s once it starts raining. This will then move inland throughout the early evening hours. Tomorrow is basically the same with slightly lesser coverage of showers and storms, and Saturday with a pop up chance. The heat holds on into early next week as skies continue to trend drier.

I hope you all have a great day!