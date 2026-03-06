Forecast: Unusually warm & muggy

Very warm and muggy for the rest of the afternoon and early evening with a chance for a few showers and storms. It isn't likely that we will meet or break the record of 89 degrees here in Tampa today, but most areas will be in the mid to upper 80s for highs.

Any rain that develops will taper off before midnight, leaving us dry overnight and to start the weekend. Lows Saturday will be in the 60s.

There will be plenty of sun and dry hours over the weekend with just a few showers or storms in the afternoon or evening. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 60s.