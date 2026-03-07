Forecast: Unusually warm weather continues

No major changes in the weather for the weekend.

Saturday will look a lot like Friday. We'll start dry and mild with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Don't expect any rain through at least 3pm so you'll have lots of time to get in your ourdoor plans. After 4 pm, some pop-up rain is possible with around 30% coverage through the evening.

Sunday will also start dry with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. We'll see the winds more out of the south on Sunday. This will allow the sea breeze to make its way farther east during the afternoon. This will cause pop-up showers to set up mainly east of I-75 on Sunday afternoon and evening. Coverage will be lower at around 20%.

Expect these low chances for afternoon showers to continue through the first half of next week. Then a cold front will move in on Thursday. This front will bring with it a chance of rain followed by a modest drop in temperatures for Friday and the start of the weekend.

Have a good weekend!