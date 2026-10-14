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Forecast: Upper 80s & partly cloudy skies

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! Nice and warm highs in the upper 80s today with partly cloudy skies. One last day of slightly less humidity. Over the next few days we see a wind shift, a front, and potentially more rain.

Due to the winds shift Thursday looks to sneak in a few more afternoon showers and storms. Friday looks to be the day of more scattered activity. Highs still warm in the upper 80s and the air is much more muggy.

The weekend forecast is still looking tricky. A front nearby could bring at least a lot of clouds to the region if not even some rain. The highest rain chances would be mainly south of I-4. Regardless, it will be windy and temps will fall back into the low to mid 80s. We will keep an eye out on it for you!

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