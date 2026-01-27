Forecast: Very chilly & sunny

After a very cold start to the day, sunshine tries to warm us up but doesn't do much to get us above the mid 50s. With clear skies tonight, the temps plummet again into the 30s with some 20s in our northern counties.

Freeze & frost conditions are possible Wednesday morning with many areas experiencing temps at or below the freezing level for several hours. Skies will remain sunny through the day but once again the afternoon will remain chilly as we struggle to hit 60 degrees.

Dry conditions stay with us through the end of the week. There will be a front that approaches on Friday afternoon that will bring us a chance for a few showers and that keeps highs below average in the 60s.

Rain chances continue through the first half of the day on Saturday which may allow a few showers to remain during the Gasparilla Invasion, but the second half of the day will dry out as winds pick up and temps remain very chilly.

Sunday will be cold and dry with highs struggling to get into the 50s.