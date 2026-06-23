Forecast: Very little rain, most stay toasty

TAMPA — Good Tuesday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is another hot and humid stretch with most of us getting no rain. Highs in the low to mid 90s feeling like the triple digits. Best chance will be south of I-4 and east of I-75.

Tomorrow a weak front will get close enough to our area to produce some extra clouds in the morning. Then, as temperatures warm, we'll see a higher chance of some pop-up showers and storms. These will get going as early as late morning and will be around through the afternoon. Just like the last several days, the coast will have the lowest chance of rain.

This system will move out on Thursday, and we'll see a return to more typical pop-up showers and storms for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with rain chances around 30% and highs in the 90s. Feeling at or above 100 degrees.

Have a great day!