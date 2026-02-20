Forecast: Very warm & muggy

Very warm and muggy for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the 80s. No rain is expected.

Another round of sea fog and inland fog develops overnight and lingers into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.

After the fog mixes out and sunshine returns, highs will be in the 80s again. No rain is expected on Saturday.

Sunday morning will be mild in the 60s with a chance for fog and showers as a front moves through. Then rain and a few storms move south through the day and we reach highs in the 70s.

Monday will be dry and much cooler starting in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lots of sunshine but struggling to reach 60 degrees in the afternoon.