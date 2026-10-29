Forecast: Warm & a few PM sprinkles

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is a warm and muggy day with mostly cloudy skies. Winds are still breezy with gusts in the 20 mph range from the northeast. A few isolated sprinkles are possible into the early evening. Majority of us won't see rain. Highs stay in the mid 80s and evening lows in the 70s. This is the same set-up for Friday as well.

Now over the weekend is where we see some big changes! For Halloween on Saturday, daytime highs will push into the mid-80s. While a slightly wetter pattern approaches with rain chances bumping up toward 30% for scattered afternoon showers or a stray storm, the winds will still be breezy, leaving things warm and muggy for trick-or-treaters heading out into the evening. Sunday for now brings in our next front and skies are trending wet.

Next week for now looks drier and mild in the low 80s!

Have a great day!