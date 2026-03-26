Forecast: Warm and mostly sunny, slight PM rain chance

Warm temps and pop-ups return today.

We'll see dry weather this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. Expect temps to climb to near 80 by midday with dry conditions persisting through the lunch hour. During the afternoon, as we warm into the mid-80s, the sea breeze will get going. It should have enough moisture to work with today to see a few pop-up showers returning this afternoon. Most of these will likely be east of the coast.

Afternoon rain coverage will drop even further on Friday with only a 10% chance of a pop-up afternoon shower. Highs will be back in the 80s.

Another weak front will visit our area on Saturday. Don't worry, this isn't going to ruin your outdoor plans this weekend! We'll only see a 30% chance of a shower on Saturday followed by a slight reduction in humidity and temperatures on Sunday.

Warmer and more humid weather returns for the start of next week.