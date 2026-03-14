Forecast: Warm and muggy today with isolated rain

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a few showers and storms. Storm coverage will be very spotty so most avoid the rain today. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s with 70s north of I-4 as clouds may linger a little longer.

Sunday, we'll see the rain chance up to 50% with the best coverage along and east of I-75 in the afternoon and evening. An isolated severe storm is possible as well.

Monday, a cold front will move in after noon through about 8 p.m. with a line of showers and a few t-storms. Isolated severe weather is possible but the risk is very low. Behind this front, it's going to be much cooler!

Temps will drop from highs in the low to mid 80s Monday to the upper 50s to around 60 for highs Tuesday! Wednesday morning will be the coldest with lows in the upper 30 in our northermost spots, with low to mid 40s south.