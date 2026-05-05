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Forecast: Warm, dry week ahead

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Dry and hot temperatures continue for the Tampa Bay area.
Dry pattern for Tampa Bay for most of the workweek
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Posted

A dry weather pattern will hold across most of the Tampa Bay area this week, keeping rain chances near zero for most residents. Temperatures will gradually climb each afternoon, reaching around 90 degrees by midweek, with humidity levels beginning to rise heading into the weekend.

Any showers that develop will likely stay inland or far south, closer to the remnants of the front that moved through Saturday. Northern counties such as Citrus and Hernando could see slightly better rain chances late in the week, but overall coverage remains low. Morning lows will stay in the 60s and 70s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies dominating the forecast.

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