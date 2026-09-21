Forecast: Warm highs and heavy PM downpours for some on Monday

TAMPA — Good Monday Tampa Bay! It is the last day of astronomical summer and it definitely feels and looks like a summer day. Highs near the upper 80s and low 90s with showers and storms becoming present after 2 PM. Some by the coast won't move very much and others will fire up near 75 and the interior with the sea breeze.

The first day of astronomical fall and Wednesday look the exact same as today. Later this week rain chances back off and maybe a Florida-fall like taste comes closer to the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day!