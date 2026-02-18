Forecast: Warm and muggy, cool down expected next week

Warm and muggy through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s along the coast to mid 80s inland. Sunny and dry through sunset.

Fog develops overnight both inland and offshore. It will likely be dense at times with limited visibility for boaters and drivers. This may continue over the next several nights until our next cold front comes through on Sunday.

Tomorrow morning will be mild and muggy in the 60s. Fog will mix out by mid-morning, and we'll reach highs again in the upper 70s to mid-80s with a mix of sun and fair weather clouds.

We will have a slight chance of rain as the next cold front approaches on Sunday. Then a cool down for the first of the next work week. Lows Monday morning will be back in the upper 30s to upper 40s.