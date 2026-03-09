Forecast: Warm & muggy afternoon

Warm and muggy through the remainder of the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, near records but not likely to tie the record of 87 in Tampa today.

There is a slight chance for rain this afternoon inland, but the rain will be brief and the coverage low. Partly cloudy and dry overnight with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are repeat performances of today. By Thursday a weak front provides a good chance for rain late in the day and overnight into Friday. This will allow temps to drop a few degrees, but not much or for very long.

We remain in the 80s right into the weekend.