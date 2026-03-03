Forecast: Warm temps continue this afternoon

Warm conditions will continue this afternoon with highs near record levels for the day, in the mid-80s.

With a wind from the east, we are seeing a few showers sneak in from the East Coast into our area. A quick shower is possible through sunset, with the highest chance east of I-75. The showers will be quick moving & will not put down a lot of rain.

More of a southeast flow kicks in on Wednesday, this will bring in more moisture & thus increase the chance for afternoon showers to 30% on Wednesday & potentially as high as 40% on Thursday. Some of these showers will make it to the west coast of the peninsula.

No change in the weather pattern through the weekend. Highs will reach into the 80s each afternoon with moderate levels of humidity. Overnight temps will dip into the 60s & upper 50s. Patchy morning fog is possible each day.