Forecast: Warm temps, low rain chances

Partly sunny today after some patchy morning fog.

Today, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings may all feature some patchy fog. The fog may be dense in spots, especially near the Bay or Gulf, as there will be areas of sea fog over the water during the overnights.

The fog will clear each morning quickly. Highs will reach into the 80s through mid-week. There will be a chance for some p.m. pop-up showers with the majority of these developing east of I-75. Coverage looks to be around 20% at the most.

Our next front arrives on Thursday. With it, expect an area of rain and Thunderstorms to move through. Parts of Thursday may be rather wet with isolated, heavier downpours.

The front will not bring much of a temperature change. It will sit just south of us on Friday and Saturday and could fire up more rain by Sunday as it drifts back toward the north.

Have a great Monday!

