Forecast: Warm temps return, humidity stays lower

Mostly sunny, highs in the 80s.

Nice and warm weather holds today. The morning is a little milder but still relatively comfy with 60s common along the north of the I-4 corridor. Expect mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Although it will feel hot, it's likely the humidity will still not be an issue today.

That will change on Thursday as the winds increase from the southeast, bringing more humidity on Thursday. There should be enough moisture by Thursday afternoon to increase rain chances in the afternoon as some sct'd storms move in.

Expect numerous sct'd storms on Friday afternoon along with warm temps and much higher humidity.

The weekend forecast is still a challenge. A front nearby could bring at least a lot of clouds to the region if not even some rain. The highest rain chances would be mainly south of I-4. I'll keep watching it.