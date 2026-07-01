Forecast: Warm temps & showers and storms shift later

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is the first of July and its hot, humid, with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Offshore flow is here, meaning a later chances in the day for activity with east to west flow. Highs in the low 90s.

As the east coast sea breeze arrives in our area, we'll see scattered rain and storms. These will most likely be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for most along the I-75 corridor and the beaches. Some beaches will absolutely get rain later on.

This pattern will return on Thursday and on Friday. By the weekend, the wind pattern becomes a bit fuzzier and weaker, so we may see the storms pop up in a more scattered manner each afternoon. Either way, there will absolutely be scattered rain around on July 4th, so some outdoor plans and fireworks displays may be impacted, but in true Florida fashion, it won't last the whole time.

Have a great day!