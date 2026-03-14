Forecast: Warm weekend ahead with scattered showers before chilly start to next week

Tampa Bay will enjoy a warm weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s, mostly sunny skies, and only a few scattered showers. Saturday should be dry for much of the area, with rain chances increasing slightly Sunday, especially near I-75 and inland locations.

A cold front early next week will bring a noticeable temperature drop, with highs falling from the low 80s to around 60 and morning lows dipping into the 40s and 50s by Tuesday. Rain with the front could help ongoing drought conditions, but forecasters expect clear skies and warming temperatures later in the week.