Forecast: Warm with a few isolated PM showers.

We'll see partly sunny skies today with highs in the mid and upper-80s. There will be a 20% chance of a pop-up shower this afternoon and evening.

The east coast of the state looks clear for the evening. If you're going to the Artemis II launch, expect highs in the low 80s there with temperatures falling into the 70s around launch time. Winds will be off the Atlantic so make sure to bring a long-sleeve shirt or sweatshirt as it will feel cooler.

Rain coverage along the west coast of the state looks higher on Thursday with the rain chances up to 40%. Most of this will be in the afternoon and evening with the heaviest rain chance in locations closer to the coast.

Rain chances will drop to 10-20% Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s. Another front early next week will bring a few sct'd showers and maybe a modest reduction in temperatures and humidity levels.