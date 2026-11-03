Forecast: Warmer air and PM chances west

TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! Mostly cloudy skies continue with temps in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon and early evening with the majority of the activity to the west of I-75 about a 40-60% chance. The heat index is definitely more noticeable today with most feeling into the 90s. After sunset temps fall back into the 70s.

Wednesday rain chances dial back a bit, and the warm air sticks around for a few days.

Thursday and Friday usher in a much drier pattern for a few days. But my fall fans don't fret, our next cold front looks to sweep through over the weekend and temps will likely fall accordingly.

I hope you all have a great day!