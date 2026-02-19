Forecast: Warmer and humid for Thursday

Warm and muggy through the rest of the afternoon with sun and clouds. No rain is expected as we reach highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Fog is likely offshore and inland overnight and again early tomorrow. Lows will be mainly in the 60s.

After the fog mixes out, we'll see plenty of sun & fair weather clouds. Once again, it will be quite warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Our next chance for rain will be on Sunday as a cold front moves through. There won't be much rain, but the chance is highest during the day. We will reach highs in the mid to upper 70s. Then the cooler air arrives by Monday morning, when we wake to 30s & low 40s.

Extreme and severe drought remains for most of Florida.