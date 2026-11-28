Expect a quiet overnight with an isolated shower or sprinkle. Temps will fall back into the 50s and 60s.

Sunday, expect another day with mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two is possible, but rain will most likely hold off until after sunset with the approach of our next front.

Rain chances pick up after 9 p.m. and last through the Monday morning commute. Coverage will be about 60%. Showers linger into the evening as well so if you're going to the Bucs game for Monday Night Football, don't forget the poncho!

Tuesday will deliver a few more showers and isolated storms. We begin to dry out Wednesday and warm up as the front coming in with the rain, lifts back to our north bringing in the warm temps. We'll be back into the 80s south of I-4 Wednesday, with most of us there by Thursday.