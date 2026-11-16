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Forecast: Warmer temps and more rain this week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast
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TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! A little chilly outside, but not as cold as the past few mornings as most of us wake up in the 50s and 60s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. An approaching non-tropical disturbance from the gulf will move through this evening and through mid-week, bringing some needed rain with it. Isolated showers are possible Monday night.

Tuesday, for now, looks to be the wettest day of the week. Intermittent showers with a few breaks are likely. Morning lows stay in the low 60s and daytime highs stay warm in the upper 70s. Wednesday through Friday a few lingering showers are possible. Highs eventually warm back to the low 80s. The weekend for now is looking dry and sunny.

I hope you all have a great day!

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