TAMPA, Fla. — We'll start today in the 70s and move into the lower 90s. Low chances of rain will keep things on the warmer side, but lower humidity will help us stay out of the triple digits. Rain chances remain low through the weekend, with inland areas seeing the highest chances at around 20 percent.
Forecast: Warmer temps with low rain chances going into the weekend
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.