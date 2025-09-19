Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Warmer temps with low rain chances going into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — We'll start today in the 70s and move into the lower 90s. Low chances of rain will keep things on the warmer side, but lower humidity will help us stay out of the triple digits. Rain chances remain low through the weekend, with inland areas seeing the highest chances at around 20 percent.

