Forecast: Warmer weather returns today

Partly sunny and mild with highs near 80.
Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 17, 2026
Feeling much warmer today!

Don't leave the jacket at home this morning. Temperatures to start the day are about 10-15F cooler compared to what we saw on Monday with many seeing 40s and 50s. The warm-up happens this afternoon as winds shift from the east, bringing in milder air off the Atlantic. Highs today will reach near 80 degrees.

With a wind more out of the south, humidity levels will begin to increase overnight and Wednesday. Wednesday morning is likely to be even milder, in the 60s, with highs back to around 80 Wednesday afternoon.

Dry and warm weather will continue through Saturday with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs back in the 80s during the afternoons.

A cold front is likely to move through on Sunday afternoon. Sunday will start mild with temperatures in the 60s. A few showers are likely during the afternoon with highs in the 70s followed by increasing north winds and colder air moving in.

We'll likely see highs in the 50s and 60s early next week with overnight temps dropping to the 30s and 40s.

