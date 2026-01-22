Forecast: Warmer with a few more clouds

More comfortable today from start to finish.

A few more clouds today than we saw yesterday with more humidity, but hopefully you still find it pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies clear overnight and temps remain mild, allowing us to wake up to mild conditions and lots of sunshine. Lows will be in the 50s. Upper 50s around Tampa Bay and the coast.

Sunny and dry through the day on Friday, with highs near 80 degrees, will make for a beautiful end to the work week.

Rain chances remain low for the weekend with a mix of sun & clouds with highs near 80s.