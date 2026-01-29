Forecast: Warming up a little

A bit warmer through the afternoon with sunny skies. Reaching highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Overnight we'll have lows between the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Clouds increase some tomorrow afternoon and we are still dry until about midnight on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. With increased clouds overnight and rain moving through, lows on Saturday morning will be in the 50s.

The bulk of the rain ends on Saturday by 9am but strong northwesterly winds allow a few scattered Gulf effect showers to develop in the afternoon. The highs in the mid to upper 50s will be reached early in the afternoon with falling temps before sunset.

Wind gusts on Saturday will be between 30-40 mph. Tampa Bay waters are expected to be very rough with 30-40 kt gusts with waves between 2-4 feet.

Hard freeze and dangerously cold wind chills are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning along with a slight chance for a few snowflakes.

The Bolts game at Raymond James Stadium will be dry, the winds will be decreasing by the time the puck drops at 6:30p and temps will be in the low 40s.