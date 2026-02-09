Forecast: Warming up nicely

Finally, a sustained warm-up!

Don't let the chilly temperatures this morning and Tuesday morning fool you. We'll being the days in the 40s and even some upper 30s. But thanks to light winds and sunny skies we'll easily warm into the low to mid-70s each afternoon. The air will remain dry.

Moisture levels will build a little ahead of a weak front mid-week. We'll see some extra clouds from this system. It will not bring a big temperature change with it or any much needed rainfall.

Warm temperatures look to stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Our next significant front will likely arrive on Sunday.