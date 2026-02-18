Forecast: Warming up, turning more humid

Warm weather continues as humidity increases.

Temperatures this morning will start in the 60s across the area and warm into the upper 70s near the coast, while those east of I-75 will warm into the low 80s.

This will be the weather pattern through Saturday. Friday afternoon will be the warmest with highs in the mid-80s east of the coast. You'll notice higher humidity into the weekend as well.

Each morning beginning Thursday, we'll also see the chance of fog, both over land and our coastal waters. Visibility on any of these mornings may be very low in some spots.

A cold front will move in on Sunday. The latest data brings the front in, along with its showers, earlier on Sunday, potentially in the morning. It'll turn windy and begin cooling down on Sunday afternoon.

Cold weather returns Monday with sunny skies and chilly temperatures. The coldest mornings, with temps in the 30s, are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.