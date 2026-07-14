Forecast: Watching for pop-up rain today

A few more scattered storms return today.

Most of us are starting the day off dry with temperatures mostly in the 70s. We are seeing a few scattered clouds around, but not much rain. With onshore winds, however, a shower is possible at any time today.

We will likely see a return to scattered rain and storms this afternoon. Morning model data seems to point to areas around the Bay as those that will see the highest rain chances later today. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely with these. The overall severe weather threat is low, and lower than it's been over the last couple of days.

The rain coverage looks to drop off a bit on Wednesday and Thursday as the deepest moisture shifts north, being pushed north by some mid-level dry air associated with Saharan Dust. Thursday could be the driest, and thus the hottest day of the week.

We're still looking at the potential for a weak, broad low-pressure system forming in the northeast Gulf around the weekend. This would increase cloud cover and the chance of rain around through Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!