Forecast: Wet morning commute today

Rain likely this morning.

The morning commute will be wet. Expect periods of rain, some heavy at times, through mid-morning with temperatures in the 60s.

The rain will begin to break up by the second half of the morning and move to our east by midday and the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 60s in the morning and warm into the 70s during the afternoon. There will also be a noticeable breeze with gusts reaching around 30 mph at times.

The rain is not just a Tuesday event. It looks like we'll continue to see cloudy skies, breezy conditions and some isolated showers during the day on Wednesday. The character of the rain will be different, however, with the rain more scattered during the day. Highs will reach the 70s.

We'll finally begin to dry out on Thursday with sunny, dry weather coming back by Friday and the weekend as highs return to the 80s.