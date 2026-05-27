Forecast: Winds beginning to shift

Sct'd storms return, with a shift east today.

This morning we're starting off feeling like it's already the middle of summer. Temperatures are in the 70s and the high humidity is making it feel already like it's in the low 80s. Rain is not going to be an issue for the morning commute.

Don't expect any rain before noon today. It'll simply be a hot and humid morning. Sct'd pop-ups begin this afternoon. The winds, however, will begin to shift more from the south. This will give the coast a small chance of rain mid-afternoon, after which, most of the showers will move east of I-75 for the second half of the day.

Look for on-shore flow to kick in on Thursday and stick around through the weekend. This is something we have not had a lot of so far this season. With the winds shifting more from the west to the east, we'll begin to see a chance of rain along the coast in the mornings. Thursday looks to have these rain chances in the morning as we may be tracking some rain along the coast early in the day. Those showers will then move east of I-75 for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

This will be the pattern right through the weekend. We'll see a chance of showers from morning to early afternoon along the coast before much of the action shifts toward the I-95 corridor for the second half of the day. With a wind off the Gulf, some closer to the coast may only reach the upper 80s for afternoon highs.

Hope you get some rain!